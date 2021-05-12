Woman struck and killed in northeast Edmonton driveway

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are investigating after a woman standing in a driveway was killed by a vehicle backing out.

It happened at around 5:13 p.m. on Wednesday near 146 Avenue and 29 Street, police said.

A Ford SUV was reversing on a residential driveway when it reportedly hit a woman who was standing behind it, police said in a news release.

EMS treated the 47-year-old woman and transported her to hospital but she died from her injuries, police said.

The Edmonton Police Service’s major collision investigations section is investigating.

Alcohol and speed are not considered factors in this collision.

