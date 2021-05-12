Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton Oilers score 2nd-straight OT win over Habs in Montreal

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted May 12, 2021 7:43 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent video about the Edmonton Oilers.

Dominik Kahun scored 27 seconds into overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 win Wednesday in Montreal.

The Oilers also beat the Habs 4-3 in overtime on Monday.

Rookie Cole Caufield gave the Canadiens the lead before the game was two minutes old.

Oilers forward Alex Chiasson came back with his ninth goal of the season.

The teams traded goals with Montreal defenceman Ben Chiarot serving a penalty. Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki scored shorthanded before the Oilers’ Ryan Nugent-Hopkins picked the top corner on Habs netminder Cayden Primeau for a power-play goal.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers to face off against Winnipeg Jets in 1st round of NHL playoffs

On the power play again in the second, Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl found a loose puck out of a scramble in front and snapped in his 31st.

Story continues below advertisement
Edmonton Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl (29) scores the third goal against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Cayden Primeau (30) during second period NHL hockey action Wednesday, May 12, 2021 in Montreal. View image in full screen
Edmonton Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl (29) scores the third goal against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Cayden Primeau (30) during second period NHL hockey action Wednesday, May 12, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Read more: Connor McDavid gives Edmonton Oilers OT win in Montreal

Suzuki knifed in a pass from Caufield to pull the Habs even with 11:38 to go in the third.

In overtime, Draisaitl found a wide-open Kahun streaking to the net. Kahun fired home a wrist shot for his first career overtime winner.

Edmonton Oilers’ Dominik Kahun (21) scores the winning goal on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Cayden Primeau (30) during overtime NHL hockey action Wednesday, May 12, 2021 in Montreal. View image in full screen
Edmonton Oilers’ Dominik Kahun (21) scores the winning goal on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Cayden Primeau (30) during overtime NHL hockey action Wednesday, May 12, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Oilers goaltender Mike Smith made 26 saves to improve to 21-6-2.

Story continues below advertisement

Oilers captain Connor McDavid had two assists to reach 104 points.

The Oilers (35-18-2) will end their regular season on Saturday with a home game against the Vancouver Canucks.

Watch below: (From May 11, 2021) Sporting goods store United Cycle is running a special drive-thru shop to help people in the city get their Edmonton Oilers pride showing as the hockey team heads to the NHL playoffs. Mike Sobel spoke with general manager Kelly Hodgson about the excitement.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton’s United Cycle launches drive-thru Oilers playoff shop' Edmonton’s United Cycle launches drive-thru Oilers playoff shop
Edmonton’s United Cycle launches drive-thru Oilers playoff shop
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHL tagHockey tagEdmonton sports tagEdmonton Oilers tagNational Hockey League tagConnor McDavid tagLeon Draisaitl tagRyan Nugent-Hopkins tagMike Smith tagAlex Chiasson tagOilers beat Habs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers