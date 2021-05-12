Edmonton Oilers score 2nd-straight OT win over Habs in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Dominik Kahun scored 27 seconds into overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 win Wednesday in Montreal.

The Oilers also beat the Habs 4-3 in overtime on Monday.

Rookie Cole Caufield gave the Canadiens the lead before the game was two minutes old.

Oilers forward Alex Chiasson came back with his ninth goal of the season.

The teams traded goals with Montreal defenceman Ben Chiarot serving a penalty. Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki scored shorthanded before the Oilers’ Ryan Nugent-Hopkins picked the top corner on Habs netminder Cayden Primeau for a power-play goal.

On the power play again in the second, Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl found a loose puck out of a scramble in front and snapped in his 31st.

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl (29) scores the third goal against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Cayden Primeau (30) during second period NHL hockey action Wednesday, May 12, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Suzuki knifed in a pass from Caufield to pull the Habs even with 11:38 to go in the third.

In overtime, Draisaitl found a wide-open Kahun streaking to the net. Kahun fired home a wrist shot for his first career overtime winner.

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers’ Dominik Kahun (21) scores the winning goal on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Cayden Primeau (30) during overtime NHL hockey action Wednesday, May 12, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Oilers goaltender Mike Smith made 26 saves to improve to 21-6-2.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid had two assists to reach 104 points.

The Oilers (35-18-2) will end their regular season on Saturday with a home game against the Vancouver Canucks.

