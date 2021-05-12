Menu

Crime

Girls charged in stabbings of another girl, mother in Oshawa

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2021 3:22 pm
The accused, aged 15 and 16, face several assault and weapons-related charges. View image in full screen
The accused, aged 15 and 16, face several assault and weapons-related charges. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

TORONTO — Two girls are charged in stabbings in Oshawa, Ont., that put another girl and her mother in hospital.

Police say the incident occurred late Tuesday.

They say a 13-year-old girl was stabbed after an altercation.

Read more: Man faces charges after police chases in Oshawa

When her 37-year-old mother tried to intervene, she, too, was stabbed.

Both victims have been released from hospital.

The accused, aged 15 and 16, face several assault and weapons-related charges.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
