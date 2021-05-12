Girls charged in stabbings of another girl, mother in Oshawa

TORONTO — Two girls are charged in stabbings in Oshawa, Ont., that put another girl and her mother in hospital.
Police say the incident occurred late Tuesday.
They say a 13-year-old girl was stabbed after an altercation.
When her 37-year-old mother tried to intervene, she, too, was stabbed.
Both victims have been released from hospital.
The accused, aged 15 and 16, face several assault and weapons-related charges.
