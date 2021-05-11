Man faces charges after police chases in Oshawa

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — A man faces charges after a series of wild chases in Oshawa, Ont.

Police say officers tried to pull over a speeding motorist on Monday, who instead struck a cruiser and tree before driving off.

Officers called off the pursuit for safety reasons.

Minutes later, other officers spotted the vehicle still driving dangerously and tried to stop it but it again fled.

Soon after, police responded to a hit-and-run collision, located the suspect vehicle nearby, and chased it into a dead-end street.

The 37-year-old suspect ran off but was quickly arrested and now faces several charges.

