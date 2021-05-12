Michael Oshry’s Edmonton mayoral campaign focused on economic recovery, technology and jobs

Send this page to someone via email

After serving one term on Edmonton city council, Michael Oshry wants to be back under the pyramid at city hall again — but this time as a mayor focused on economic recovery, technology and jobs.

“How we emerge from some pretty terrible times is top of mind for all of us,” the Edmonton businessman said Wednesday when he officially launched his mayoral campaign after filing his nomination forms at city hall in February.

He said he’s spent the past few months talking to community members about what Edmonton needs.

“I am running for mayor because Edmonton is at a crossroads. The decisions we make in the next five years are critical to charting the course for our prosperity for a generation.”

Story continues below advertisement

At his virtual campaign launch, Oshry said his biggest priority is the health of the city’s bottom line, in light of the beating it has taken during the COVID-19 pandemic.

3:49 Edmonton restaurants struggle to stay open at the pandemic stretches past 1 year Edmonton restaurants struggle to stay open at the pandemic stretches past 1 year – Mar 5, 2021

“We really have to focus on the economy, jobs, economic transitions based on technology and the environmental issues that are coming our way,” he said.

Oshry said while oil and gas will continue to play a large role in Alberta, we can’t take for granted the energy industry being the main economic driver in the future — meaning the city needs to focus on diversification and green jobs.

“We now know that there are shifts in our economic reality that means that some of the same industries that brought us here can not be counted on for our future prosperity. At least not in the same way.

Story continues below advertisement

“For the first time in a generation, it’s not clear what opportunity and growth will drive our future.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "For the first time in a generation, it's not clear what opportunity and growth will drive our future."

Edmonton is an innovative and entrepreneurial city, Oshry said, but more effort needs to be put into getting investors to put down long-term roots.

Read more: A closer look at changes made to municipal election financing in Alberta

Other priorities outlined Wednesday included stopping endless tax increases, but at the same time adding more parks with a focus on community.

Oshry previously served as councillor of sipiwiyiniwak, formally known as Ward 5, in west Edmonton from 2013 to 2017— it is currently represented by Sarah Hamilton.

He did not run for re-election and at the time said there wasn’t one specific reason to not run again, but that he never intended to make serving on council a long-term career.

1:53 Outgoing Edmonton councillor weighs in on future of city Outgoing Edmonton councillor weighs in on future of city – Oct 5, 2017

He said his four years on council provided insight into the inner workings of municipal government.

Story continues below advertisement

“I have the background of being at city hall for four years, which I believe is the right amount — I’m not a long-term politician, I haven’t had a full career there. So I think I bring a diverse background,” Oshry said at his campaign launch, citing his business experience.

Oshry was born in South Africa and moved to Edmonton with his family as a child. His biography said he started his career in business as the founder of Remedy Cafe, which has several locations around Edmonton.

In more recent years, Oshry co-founded a foreign currency exchange and payments company, formerly known as Globex and now called Firma Foreign Exchange. Oshry said Firma now has several hundred employees and 10 offices in four countries. Oshry is the shareholder but is no longer involved in the day-to-day operation of the company.

“I’ve built businesses from start-up mode — literally a table from Costco and one computer, into a company that now has offices in four different countries.

“So I know every stage of building a business.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "So I know every stage of building a business."

Oshry has previously said he believes government should be run more like a business. On Wednesday, he said his time on council taught him the differences between the two, but believes there are ways to increase efficiency.

Story continues below advertisement

“Business does have the advantage of a bit more focus than government does,” he said.

“You know, government is well-meaning, everyone is trying to do their best — but we’re spending money and time on everything and we really need to pick some winners.

“I do believe that the city needs to focus their resources — time, people, money — on a few key initiatives that are really going to move the city forward and not trying to do everything for everyone, because ultimately then you just kind of do a mediocre job.”

Oshry admitted he doesn’t think it’s possible to completely end homelessness, but the complicated issue does need to be addressed effectively. He said supportive housing needs to be spread across the city, not just concentrated in the core.

At Wednesday’s campaign launch, Oshry had the backing of several community members: former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference, small business owner Holly Mah — who is an optometrist in Chinatown — and PCL Construction CEO Dave Filipchuk.

2:10 Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson gives his final state of city address Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson gives his final state of city address

Edmonton will have a new mayor this October, after current Mayor Don Iveson announced last November he would not seek re-election.

Story continues below advertisement

Oshry is one of nine people to throw their hat into the mayoral race, joining former councillor Kim Krushell — who served as a councillor in Ward 2 for three consecutive terms from 2004 to 2013 — as well as current city councillor Mike Nickel and businesswoman Cheryll Watson.

Also registered to run for mayor is Abdul Malik Chukwudi, Rick Comrie, Brian (Breezy) Gregg, Augustine Marah, and Diana Steele.

Oshry said on Wednesday he’s happy to see a diverse set of people running for mayor and council.

“Our campaign is going to show that — I don’t like talking about myself, but I guess I have to learn that — but the campaign is going to show that really, I am the best-positioned candidate to do what is needed for the city — based on my business background, based on my time at city council.

“I care deeply about people, especially about people who need a step up.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I care deeply about people, especially about people who need a step up."

“And ultimately, we’re going to show that I am the best candidate that is going to help with all of the challenges that the city has coming ahead.”

Story continues below advertisement

Oshry said he is not out in the community door-knocking right now because of COVID-19. His full platform is expected to come over the summer months.

1:58 Should Edmonton city council candidates stop doorknocking with latest COVID-19 restrictions? Should Edmonton city council candidates stop doorknocking with latest COVID-19 restrictions?

Aspiring candidates have until Sept. 20, 2021, to file their nomination papers and pay the deposit. Candidates for mayor must pay a deposit of $500. Candidates for councillor and school board trustee must pay a deposit of $100.

Edmonton’s municipal election will be held on Monday, Oct. 18.