1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Niagara Falls

Police in Niagara Falls say a man is dead after a fatal single-vehicle collision in the city’s southside on Tuesday night.
Detectives believe the crash happened just before 9 p.m. near Dorchester Road and Oldfield Road.
Initially, the investigation suggests a silver Mercedes left the roadway and caught on fire after hitting a tree.
A bystander was able to pull out a male passenger from the vehicle, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 59-year-old deceased was a resident of Niagara Falls
The passenger was transported to an out-of-region hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
