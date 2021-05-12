Menu

Traffic

1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Niagara Falls

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 12, 2021 12:13 pm
Niagara police say a man in his 50s is dead after a single vehicle collision in Niagara Falls on May 11, 2021. View image in full screen
Niagara police say a man in his 50s is dead after a single vehicle collision in Niagara Falls on May 11, 2021. Don Mitchell / Global News

Police in Niagara Falls say a man is dead after a fatal single-vehicle collision in the city’s southside on Tuesday night.

Detectives believe the crash happened just before 9 p.m. near Dorchester Road and Oldfield Road.

Initially, the investigation suggests a silver Mercedes left the roadway and caught on fire after hitting a tree.

Police investigate overnight shooting in east Hamilton

A bystander was able to pull out a male passenger from the vehicle, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 59-year-old deceased was a resident of Niagara Falls

The passenger was transported to an out-of-region hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

