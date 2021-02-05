Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
February 5 2021 6:24pm
01:51

Video shows shocking multi-vehicle collision in Toronto’s west end

Several cars and homes were damaged after a truck veered off a slipper Toronto road Friday morning. Erica Vella reports.

