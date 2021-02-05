Video captures moment garbage truck careens off Toronto road into cars, damaging homes

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say no one was injured after a garbage truck sped off a west-end Toronto road Friday morning and slammed into several cars and homes.

The incident, which was captured by nearby surveillance video, happened just after 7 a.m. on Dixon Road between Royal York and Scarlett roads.

A police spokesperson told Global News the truck was going east on an icy section of Dixon Road in the left lane.

As it approached Roxaline Street, the spokesperson said the driver, who is in his late 20s, lost control and swerved right to avoid hitting a car in front of it.

The green garbage truck could be seen smashing into a light pole before striking four vehicles and travelling across three properties, causing damage to two of the three homes.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s unclear if speed was a factor in the collision, but neighbours told Global News speeding, in general, has been an issue in the immediate area.

A Toronto police spokesperson wasn’t available Friday evening to provide an update on the investigation.