Legault government looks to strengthen French language in Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government is expected to unveil proposed changes Thursday to the province’s landmark Charter of the French language known as Bill 101.

Premier François Legault hinted that an “important announcement” is coming on social media late Tuesday.

He posted a photo on Twitter with Simon Jolin-Barrette, the minister responsible for the French language, describing it as a “preparatory meeting” ahead of Thursday.

On Wednesday, the proposed reform was noted in the order paper set for the following day.

READ MORE: Quebec municipalities concerned over potential loss of bilingual status

The bill to bolster the province’s language law has been in the works for months. Jolin-Barrette has said he’s concerned that the use of French in Quebec is in decline, particularly in Montreal.

Story continues below advertisement

Both Legault and Jolin-Barrette have also mentioned they want federally regulated companies such as banks to be subject to the legislation.

Bill 101 was brought to life in 1977 in a bid to both bolster and protect the French language. It overhauled the linguistic makeup of Quebec, but it has also been widely hailed — and criticized — for the past 40 years.

As the Legault government prepares to table its latest bill, some municipalities have also expressed concerns about what the reforms may entail. The City of Côte Saint-Luc plans to fight back if its bilingual status is revoked.

2:13 Quebec language minister says changes to Bill 101 are not an attack on English Quebec language minister says changes to Bill 101 are not an attack on English – Nov 24, 2020

— with files from The Canadian Press