Quebec government plans to table expanded French language law next year

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s minister responsible for the French language says he plans to introduce a bill strengthening the province’s language law when the legislature returns from its winter break.

Simon Jolin-Barrette told reporters Tuesday he’s concerned that the use of French in the province is in decline, particularly in Montreal.

READ MORE: Bloc Québécois to file bill on French language proficiency for new citizens

He says he wants to ensure that francophone Quebecers can work and obtain services in French and that French remains the province’s common language.

Jolin-Barrette says he hasn’t decided whether the new law will apply to English-language junior colleges. Quebec limits the ability of non-anglophones to send their children to English-language primary and secondary schools.

READ MORE: Quebec plans to expand French language law to federally regulated businesses

He says, however, the new bill won’t prevent English-speaking Quebecers from accessing services — including government services — in their own language.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier in the day, Opposition Leader Dominique Anglade told reporters she’s concerned that people aren’t being served in French in stores but said the government should take an “inclusive” approach to encouraging the use of the language.