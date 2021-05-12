Menu

Crime

Man wanted in alleged kidnapping of ex in Brampton arrested and charged

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2021 9:06 am
A photo of 21-year-old Kwami Garwood wanted by police. View image in full screen
A photo of 21-year-old Kwami Garwood wanted by police. Handout / Peel Regional Police

A man sought in the alleged kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend in Brampton has been arrested and charged.

Police say 21-year-old Kwami Garwood was arrested by police in Timmins, Ont., last week during an unrelated investigation and is now in custody of Peel Regional Police.

Garwood was wanted in the alleged kidnapping of Saline Ouk, 23, in late March. Police have said Ouk was previously in a relationship with Garwood but they are now estranged.

Police say they were called to a Brampton home in the early hours of March 28 on reports of a man banging on the front door and screaming for a person inside to come out.

Read more: Arrest warrant issued for suspect involved in alleged Brampton kidnapping

They say the suspect drove away with a woman in the vehicle.

The vehicle was found empty shortly afterwards, and the woman — who was injured — managed to escape and took a taxi to a police station the following night.

Garwood is charged with multiple offences, including kidnapping, forcible confinement and aggravated assault. He is due in court today.

He is also wanted by Toronto police in connection with a homicide that took place last July.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
