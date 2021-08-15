Canada election: Tobique–Mactaquac

Send this page to someone via email

The riding of Tobique-Mactaquac is located in western New Brunswick and sits along the U.S. border. It includes the counties of Carleton, Victoria, and parts of the counties of York and Madawaska.

Conservative MP Mike Allen has held the seat from 2006-2011. In the 2015 federal election, Liberal TJ Harvey took over the riding with 46.6 per cent of the vote. The Conservatives retook the riding in 2019 when Richard Bragdon won with 50.3 per cent of the vote. Bragdon also serves as vice-chair of the fisheries and oceans committee.

According to the 2016 census, 19.8 per cent of the riding’s population works in the trades, transport and equipment operators and related sectors.

Candidates

Conservative: Richard Bragdon (incumbent)

