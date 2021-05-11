Alberta woman’s suspicious death in B.C.: Person of interest found in Okanagan, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The search is over, police say, for a person of interest in a suspicious death investigation linked to Alberta and B.C.

The body of Brenda Ware, 35, was found Thursday, May 6, along Highway 93 in Kootenay National Park, around 54 km northeast of Radium.

On Monday, police announced that they were searching for a person of interest, Philip Toner, 41, adding that Ware and Toner were known to each other, but did not reveal the nature of their relationship.

On Tuesday, the B.C. RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit announced that Toner was located by Lake Country RCMP during the morning hours.

“Major crime investigators continue to pursue all avenues of investigation into the suspicious death of Brenda Ware,” B.C. RCMP major crime section Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon said on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“There continues to be no known threat to public safety at this time.”

Philip Toner. B.C. RCMP

RCMP say Ware was known to have been in Didsbury, Alta., and that she travelled to Kootenay National Park, where her vehicle and body were discovered.

Police had previously asked for public assistance, asking to contact them if they saw Ware between May 4-6 or her red 2019 Jeep Cherokee (Alberta licence plate YPC553).

1:18 Father, 30, identified by family as victim of Calgary suspicious death Father, 30, identified by family as victim of Calgary suspicious death – Mar 28, 2021

The RCMP thanked the public and media for their assistance and tip information.

Story continues below advertisement

They also urged anybody with information about Ware to contact the Southeast District’s Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477.

2:21 Civil suit launched after murder charges stayed in death of Lake Country woman Civil suit launched after murder charges stayed in death of Lake Country woman – Apr 2, 2021