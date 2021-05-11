Alberta woman’s suspicious death in B.C.: Person of interest found in Okanagan, police say

The search is over, police say, for a person of interest in a suspicious death investigation linked to Alberta and B.C.
The body of Brenda Ware, 35, was found Thursday, May 6, along Highway 93 in Kootenay National Park, around 54 km northeast of Radium.
On Monday, police announced that they were searching for a person of interest, Philip Toner, 41, adding that Ware and Toner were known to each other, but did not reveal the nature of their relationship.
On Tuesday, the B.C. RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit announced that Toner was located by Lake Country RCMP during the morning hours.
“Major crime investigators continue to pursue all avenues of investigation into the suspicious death of Brenda Ware,” B.C. RCMP major crime section Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon said on Tuesday.
“There continues to be no known threat to public safety at this time.”
RCMP say Ware was known to have been in Didsbury, Alta., and that she travelled to Kootenay National Park, where her vehicle and body were discovered.
Police had previously asked for public assistance, asking to contact them if they saw Ware between May 4-6 or her red 2019 Jeep Cherokee (Alberta licence plate YPC553).
The RCMP thanked the public and media for their assistance and tip information.
They also urged anybody with information about Ware to contact the Southeast District’s Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477.
