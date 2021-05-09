Police appeal for tips after woman’s body found in Kootenay National Park

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. RCMP have launched a suspicious death investigation after the body of Brenda Ware was discovered in Kootenay National Park on Thursday.

RCMP said Ware’s body was found near Highway 93, within the national park, around 54 kilometers northeast of the village of Radium.

Police said the 35-year-old had traveled from Didsbury, Alta. to Kootenay National Park, and her Jeep Cherokee was also found in the park.

The RCMP is hoping someone may have seen her or her vehicle in the two days prior to the discovery of her body.

“Investigators are requesting assistance from the public and information from anyone who saw Brenda Ware from May 4 to May 6, or her vehicle, a red 2019 Jeep Cherokee Alberta Licence Plate YPC553,” the RCMP said in a statement released Saturday night.

Story continues below advertisement

“We would also like to speak to anybody who may have encountered hitchhikers in that area or has dash camera video of driving through Kootenay National Park on May 5th or 6th.”

RCMP said Ware was 5’1 and around 108 lbs, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477.

2:21 Civil suit launched after murder charges stayed in death of Lake Country woman Civil suit launched after murder charges stayed in death of Lake Country woman – Apr 2, 2021