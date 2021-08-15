Canada election: Long Range Mountains

Send this page to someone via email

Long Range Mountains, formed in a 2012 federal electoral boundaries redistribution, runs along the west coast of Newfoundland. Most of the riding’s district is comprised of the former Humber–St. Barbe–Baie Verte riding, with the rest formerly a part of Random–Burin–St. George’s. The former ridings have a history of voting Liberal.

Neighbouring ridings include Coast of Bays–Central–Notre Dame and Labrador. Twenty-three per cent of the population in the region identifies as Aboriginal.

Long Range Mountains voters re-elected Liberal MP Gudie Hutchings in the 2019 federal election. Hutchings held more than 47 per cent of the votes, while her conservative counterpart garnered 28 per cent. The NDP received 20 per cent, and the Green Party captured three per cent.

In December 2019, Hutchings began her role as the parliamentary secretary to the minister for women and gender equality and rural economic development. She previously served as parliamentary secretary to the minister of small business and tourism.

Candidates

Liberal: Gudie Hutchings (incumbent)