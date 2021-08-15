SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada election: Coast of Bays—Central—Notre Dame

By Nida Omar Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:53 pm
The Coast of Bays—Central—Notre Dame riding was created by the 2012 federal electoral boundaries redistribution. It went into effect during the 43rd Canadian federal election in 2015.

The riding is comprised mostly of the former riding of Bonavista—Gander—Grand Falls—Windsor, as well as from the former ridings of Humber—St. Barbe—Baie Verte and Random—Burin—St. George’s.

It’s located between the ridings of Long Range Mountains and Bonavista—Burin—Trinity. The infamous Fogo Island is within this riding’s boundaries.

Liberal MP Scott Simms was re-elected as MP of Coast of Bays—Central—Notre Dame in 2019. The riding is a Liberal stronghold, with the area sending a Liberal MP to the Hill in every election since 2004.

Simms surpassed 50 per cent of the votes in his district, receiving 14,594 ballots. He currently holds the title for longest-serving MP representing a riding in Newfoundland and Labrador, serving six straight terms.

Candidates

 

Liberal: Scott Simms (incumbent)

