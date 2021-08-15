SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada election: Bonavista–Burin–Trinity

By Nida Omar Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:53 pm
The relatively new electoral riding of Bonavista-Burin-Trinity consists of part of the island of Newfoundland and part of the Avalon Peninsula.

It was formed in a 2013 redistribution order that combined parts of the following three ridings in eastern Newfoundland: Avalon, Random-Burin-St. George’s and Bonavista-Gander-Grand Falls-Windsor. The former ridings had been a Liberal stronghold since 2000.

In the 2019 federal election, the Liberals gave up some of its dominance in Atlantic Canada, losing six seats in the region.

Voters in Bonavista-Burin-Trinity re-elected Liberal MP Churence Rogers in 2019. Rogers managed to hold 48.7 per cent of the vote in a close race with Conservative Sharon Vokey.  Liberal MP Judy Foote, who held the seat in 2015, would later go on to become the lieutenant-governor of Newfoundland and Labrador — the first woman to ever hold the position.

Candidates

Liberal: Churence Rogers (incumbent)

