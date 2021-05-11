Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Leafs goalie Andersen to return against Ottawa

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2021 3:02 pm

Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen will get his first start in almost two months when the Maple Leafs visit the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.

Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed Tuesday after the team’s skate that Andersen would return to the Maple Leafs’ net for the first time since a 4-3 loss to Calgary on March 19.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'RAW: Paul Maurice speaks after loss to Leafs' RAW: Paul Maurice speaks after loss to Leafs
Story continues below advertisement

Andersen had been out with a lower-body injury that was originally thought to be day-to-day but ended up keeping him out for 23 games. Toronto went 16-3-4 in Andersen’s absence, with Jack Campbell getting the majority of those starts.

Trending Stories

Andersen played a pair of games with the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies last week to help him get back into game shape.

The 31-year-old Andersen has a 13-8-2 record this season with a career-high 2.91 goals against average and a career-low .897 save percentage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
NHL tagHockey tagNational Hockey League tagToronto Maple Leafs tagMaple Leafs tagLeafs tagLeafs hockey tagToronto sports tagtoronto hockey tagToronto Leafs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers