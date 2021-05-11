Menu

Health

COVID-19: 23 people charged following house party in northeastern Ontario

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 11, 2021 12:05 pm
Under Ontario's current stay-at-home order, gatherings are prohibited with people outside of one's household. View image in full screen
Under Ontario's current stay-at-home order, gatherings are prohibited with people outside of one's household. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Twenty-three people have been charged in connection with a house party that was held at a home in Kirkland Lake, Ont., on Sunday amid a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under Ontario’s current emergency order, gatherings are prohibited with people outside of one’s household. Those who are in contravention of the order can receive a fine of $750.

COVID-19 — Toronto woman charged after gatherings reportedly held at Innisfil Airbnb

On Sunday, police say they responded to a report of a “large gathering” at a home on Harding Avenue.

Police charged 23 people with failing to comply with the Reopening Ontario Act.

Two of the 23 people were charged with obstructing any person from performing their duties in accordance with an order.

An occupant of the Harding Avenue residence was also charged with failing to comply with an order by hosting or organizing an unauthorized gathering.

Toronto police lay charges following massive booze-fuelled party
Toronto police lay charges following massive booze-fuelled party
