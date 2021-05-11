COVID-19: 23 people charged following house party in northeastern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Twenty-three people have been charged in connection with a house party that was held at a home in Kirkland Lake, Ont., on Sunday amid a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under Ontario’s current emergency order, gatherings are prohibited with people outside of one’s household. Those who are in contravention of the order can receive a fine of $750.

On Sunday, police say they responded to a report of a “large gathering” at a home on Harding Avenue.

Police charged 23 people with failing to comply with the Reopening Ontario Act.

Two of the 23 people were charged with obstructing any person from performing their duties in accordance with an order.

Story continues below advertisement

An occupant of the Harding Avenue residence was also charged with failing to comply with an order by hosting or organizing an unauthorized gathering.

1:39 Toronto police lay charges following massive booze-fuelled party Toronto police lay charges following massive booze-fuelled party