Health

COVID:19: Toronto woman charged after gatherings reportedly held at Innisfil Airbnb

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 6, 2021 12:02 pm
Under Ontario's current emergency orders, short-term rentals are only allowed for people who are in need of housing. . View image in full screen
Under Ontario's current emergency orders, short-term rentals are only allowed for people who are in need of housing. . (Photo Illustration by Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A Toronto woman has been charged in connection with an Airbnb rental in Innisfil, Ont., after gatherings were reported to be taking place at the address amid the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under Ontario’s current emergency orders, short-term rentals are only allowed for people who are in need of housing.

Read more: 5 Ontarians from different addresses charged after riding in same car during stay-at-home order

All gatherings are also currently prohibited in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

South Simcoe Police said they received complaints from the community about gatherings at an address in the 25th Sideroad and 9th Line area.

On Wednesday, the Toronto woman and Airbnb renter was served a provincial offences notice under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Story continues below advertisement

 

