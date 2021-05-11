Man punched in the face for not buying another man coffee in Winnipeg drive-thru, police say

A Winnipeg man has been charged with assault after police say he randomly punched another man in the face when he refused to buy him a coffee.
Police say officers saw the alleged assault happen while patrolling in the West Broadway neighbourhood Monday morning.
They say a man in his 30s was waiting in his vehicle in a drive-thru line when another man randomly approached and asked the driver to buy him a cup of coffee.
When the driver refused, police say officers saw the man reach through the open driver-side window and punch the victim in the face.
The suspect was immediately arrested.
A 39-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and remains in police custody.
