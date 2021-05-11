Man punched in the face for not buying another man coffee in Winnipeg drive-thru, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man has been charged with assault after police say he randomly punched another man in the face when he refused to buy him a coffee.

Police say officers saw the alleged assault happen while patrolling in the West Broadway neighbourhood Monday morning.

They say a man in his 30s was waiting in his vehicle in a drive-thru line when another man randomly approached and asked the driver to buy him a cup of coffee.

A male, 39, has been charged after assaulting a motorist at a restaurant drive-thru in the West Broadway area. The suspect had randomly asked the victim to buy him coffee, and when the victim declined, the suspect punched him in the face. Media release: https://t.co/5SIGX7fP67 — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 11, 2021

When the driver refused, police say officers saw the man reach through the open driver-side window and punch the victim in the face.

The suspect was immediately arrested.

A 39-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and remains in police custody.

