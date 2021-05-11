Menu

Crime

Man punched in the face for not buying another man coffee in Winnipeg drive-thru, police say

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 11, 2021 12:25 pm
Winnipeg police have laid charges after they say a man punched another man in the face when he refused to buy him a cup of coffee. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police have laid charges after they say a man punched another man in the face when he refused to buy him a cup of coffee. Getty Images

A Winnipeg man has been charged with assault after police say he randomly punched another man in the face when he refused to buy him a coffee.

Police say officers saw the alleged assault happen while patrolling in the West Broadway neighbourhood Monday morning.

They say a man in his 30s was waiting in his vehicle in a drive-thru line when another man randomly approached and asked the driver to buy him a cup of coffee.

When the driver refused, police say officers saw the man reach through the open driver-side window and punch the victim in the face.

The suspect was immediately arrested.

A 39-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and remains in police custody.

