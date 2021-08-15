SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada election: Beauséjour

By Jessica Maxwell Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:53 pm
Canada election: Beauséjour - image View image in full screen
Elections Canada

The riding of Beauséjour is located in the southeast area of New Brunswick. It includes the towns of Shediac, Richibucto and Sackville.

Liberal MP Dominic LeBlanc has represented the Beauséjour riding since 2000, when he was first elected. He has served in a number of cabinet roles, including minister of intergovernmental and northern affairs and internal trade, minister of fisheries, oceans and the Canadian coast guard, and leader of the government in the House of Commons.

LeBlanc was preceded by Angela Vautour, who was elected as an NDP candidate in 1997 but crossed the floor to join the Progressive Conservatives two years later.

According to the 2016 census, the mother tongue in Beauséjour is predominantly French, with 62.9 per cent of the population speaking the language.

Candidates

Liberal: Dominic LeBlanc (incumbent)

