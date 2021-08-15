Canada election: Acadie–Bathurst

Send this page to someone via email

The riding of Acadie–Bathurst consists of the County of Gloucester and part of the County of Restigouche in New Brunswick.

Adjacent electoral districts are Madawaska—Restigouche and Miramichi—Grand Lake.

Liberal MP Serge Cormier took the seat from the NDP in 2015 after NDP Yvon Godin, who represented the riding from 1997 to 2015, did not seek re-election.

In 2019, Cormier was re-elected after capturing 55.1 per cent of the vote.

According to the 2016 census, 19.1 per cent of the riding’s population is involved in trades, transport and equipment operators and related occupations.

Canadiates

Liberal: Serge Cormier (incumbent)

