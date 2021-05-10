COVID-19: Saskatchewan Health Authority warns of increased exposure risk at Saskatoon restaurant

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is instructing individuals who were at Red Lobster in Saskatoon on 12 different dates in April and May to immediately self-isolate.

According to the SHA, a person or persons who were at the restaurant at 2501 8th St. East on April 26, 27 and 30 as well as May 1 to 9 have tested positive for COVID-19.

Anyone who was at the restaurant on those dates is instructed to self-isolate for 14 days following the date of exposure.

People who develop symptoms are instructed to call HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner. Individuals may develop symptoms from two to 14 days following exposure to the novel coronavirus.

The SHA said a contact investigation immediately follows when an individual tests positive for COVID-19.

Health officials added if they determine there is an increased risk of exposure to the public, they direct a public service announcement (PSA) to be issued requiring impacted individuals to self-isolate.

The PSA is not a commentary on a location or a business and its practices and reasonable efforts are made to inform the business or location in advance of public notification, read a SHA release on Monday.

According to the provincial government’s website, a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Red Lobster’s workplace on May 9. There are a total of 54 active outbreaks in Saskatoon, as of Monday evening.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

