COVID-19: B.C. opens vaccination bookings to those 18+ living in hot spots

B.C. health officials on Monday opened COVID-19 vaccinations to people 18 years of age and older who live in high-risk areas.

Adults who were born in 2003 or earlier and live in a neighbourhood or town experiencing high rates of COVID-19 transmission can book their vaccination appointment as of Monday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said text and email alerts will be sent to eligible people who have registered for a vaccination. Those who have yet to register can do so at the province’s Get Vaccinated website.

According to the B.C. government, the high-transmission areas are:

Fraser Health

Abbotsford Rural

Burnaby Southeast

Burnaby Southwest

Central Abbotsford

Cloverdale

East Abbotsford

East Newton

Fleetwood

Guildford

North Delta

North Surrey

Panorama

Port Coquitlam

South Langley Township

South Mission

West Abbotsford

West Newton

Whalley

Willoughby

Vancouver Coastal Health

Britannia Beach

Cedar Cottage

D’arcy

Grandview-Woodland

Hastings-Sunrise

Kensington

Killarney

Pinecrest Estates

Renfrew-Collingwood

Squamish

Sunset

Victoria-Fraserview

Those who are unsure if they are eligible can enter their postal code at the B.C. government website.

Henry also noted that all British Columbians over the age of 40 will be able to book a COVID-19 vaccine starting Tuesday.

Henry said Monday that more than two million people have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

She also reported 1,759 new COVID-19 cases over the past three days, along with 20 deaths.