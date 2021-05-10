COVID-19: B.C. opens vaccination bookings to those 18+ living in hot spots

B.C. health officials on Monday opened COVID-19 vaccinations to people 18 years of age and older who live in high-risk areas.
Adults who were born in 2003 or earlier and live in a neighbourhood or town experiencing high rates of COVID-19 transmission can book their vaccination appointment as of Monday.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said text and email alerts will be sent to eligible people who have registered for a vaccination. Those who have yet to register can do so at the province’s Get Vaccinated website.
According to the B.C. government, the high-transmission areas are:
Fraser Health
- Abbotsford Rural
- Burnaby Southeast
- Burnaby Southwest
- Central Abbotsford
- Cloverdale
- East Abbotsford
- East Newton
- Fleetwood
- Guildford
- North Delta
- North Surrey
- Panorama
- Port Coquitlam
- South Langley Township
- South Mission
- West Abbotsford
- West Newton
- Whalley
- Willoughby
Vancouver Coastal Health
- Britannia Beach
- Cedar Cottage
- D’arcy
- Grandview-Woodland
- Hastings-Sunrise
- Kensington
- Killarney
- Pinecrest Estates
- Renfrew-Collingwood
- Squamish
- Sunset
- Victoria-Fraserview
Those who are unsure if they are eligible can enter their postal code at the B.C. government website.
Henry also noted that all British Columbians over the age of 40 will be able to book a COVID-19 vaccine starting Tuesday.
Henry said Monday that more than two million people have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
She also reported 1,759 new COVID-19 cases over the past three days, along with 20 deaths.View link »
Comments