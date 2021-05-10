Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Consumer

Red Deer city council gives green light to e-scooter pilot program this summer

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted May 10, 2021 7:51 pm
A man wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus, as he drives his E-scooter in central Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. View image in full screen
A man wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus, as he drives his E-scooter in central Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. AP Photo/Michael Probst

They’ve already become popular modes of transportation in Alberta’s two biggest cities and now electric scooters have the go-ahead to be used in Red Deer this summer.

Red Deer city council voted Monday to approve a two-year e-scooter pilot project.

“We are excited to bring this initiative to Red Deer and test to see if e-scooters are something that our community wants and needs,” Amy Fengstad, the city’s parking and licensing supervisor, said in a news release.

“This two-year summer pilot opens the door for new opportunities, with the potential for longer-term options, while also providing the opportunity for businesses to explore the Red Deer market.”

READ MORE: Lime, Bird scooters return to Edmonton as spring weather draws people outdoors 

The city said the pilot project won’t set a cap on how many companies can apply to take part.

Story continues below advertisement

“Over the past year, several e-scooter businesses expressed an interest in opening in Red Deer, which prompted a more detailed look at Calgary and Edmonton’s pilot programs and the learnings from those municipalities,” the city said in a news release.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: On a roll: E-scooters to return to Calgary in 2021

City administrators have now been tasked with implementing the program, which will run from July 1 until Oct. 31.

The city plans to collect data and public feedback on the pilot project before deciding whether to permanently allow the scooters. For now, the e-scooters will only be able to be used on sidewalks and trails.

READ MORE: Calgary launches online e-scooter survey as pilot wraps up 

“Several bylaws also required amending to accommodate the use of e-scooters in our city, including the Traffic Bylaw, Business License Bylaw and Parks and Public Facilities Bylaw,” the city said.

“These were also given first reading at this afternoon’s city council meeting.”

READ MORE: Dental injuries on the rise thanks to e-scooter use: study 

Watch below: Some Global News videos about e-scooters in Alberta.

Click to play video: 'E-scooters return to Edmonton for a 3rd year as spring weather draws people outdoors' E-scooters return to Edmonton for a 3rd year as spring weather draws people outdoors
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Business tagpolitics tagTransportation tagE-scooters tage-scooter tagelectric scooters tagCity Of Red Deer tagRed Deer City Council tagRed Deer City Hall tagRed Deer e-scooter pilot project tagRed Deer electric scooter pilot project tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers