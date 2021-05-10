Red Deer city council gives green light to e-scooter pilot program this summer

Send this page to someone via email

They’ve already become popular modes of transportation in Alberta’s two biggest cities and now electric scooters have the go-ahead to be used in Red Deer this summer.

Red Deer city council voted Monday to approve a two-year e-scooter pilot project.

“We are excited to bring this initiative to Red Deer and test to see if e-scooters are something that our community wants and needs,” Amy Fengstad, the city’s parking and licensing supervisor, said in a news release.

“This two-year summer pilot opens the door for new opportunities, with the potential for longer-term options, while also providing the opportunity for businesses to explore the Red Deer market.”

The city said the pilot project won’t set a cap on how many companies can apply to take part.

“Over the past year, several e-scooter businesses expressed an interest in opening in Red Deer, which prompted a more detailed look at Calgary and Edmonton’s pilot programs and the learnings from those municipalities,” the city said in a news release.

City administrators have now been tasked with implementing the program, which will run from July 1 until Oct. 31.

The city plans to collect data and public feedback on the pilot project before deciding whether to permanently allow the scooters. For now, the e-scooters will only be able to be used on sidewalks and trails.

“Several bylaws also required amending to accommodate the use of e-scooters in our city, including the Traffic Bylaw, Business License Bylaw and Parks and Public Facilities Bylaw,” the city said.

“These were also given first reading at this afternoon’s city council meeting.”

