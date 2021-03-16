Menu

Consumer

Lime scooters return to Edmonton on Wednesday

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted March 16, 2021 6:35 pm
Lime e-scooters returning to Edmonton on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
Lime e-scooters returning to Edmonton on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Courtesy: Lime

On Wednesday, Edmonton will become the first Canadian city to welcome Lime scooters back in 2021, according to the company.

To start, the shared electric vehicle company will relaunch 100 e-scooters Wednesday afternoon “before ramping up its fleet to meet demand.”

This year, Lime is emphasizing how the scooters are a great way to travel while remaining physically distant.

In 2020, Edmontonians took nearly 500,000 trips with Lime.

“Lime is thrilled to be back on the streets of Edmonton in 2021 after providing important essential transportation services during the height of the pandemic last year,” said Jonathan Hopkins.

“This year will be all about revival, helping Edmonton businesses recover, encouraging residents to get outside and see friends once vaccinated and helping visitors return to the city at long last.”

The company said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found that surface transmission is “not thought to be the main way the [COVID-19] virus spreads.”

Still, Lime said it has enhanced its cleaning methods and increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting the scooters.

Edmonton weatherAlberta CoronavirusEdmonton TrafficEdmonton transite-scooterlimeElectric ScooterEdmonton traveledmonton springLime scooter

