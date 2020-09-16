Calgary launches online e-scooter survey as pilot wraps up

Send this page to someone via email

After a successful launch in Calgary in the summer of 2019, the city’s shared electric scooter pilot program is set to end in late October.

As the pilot comes to a close, the city has launched a public survey looking into the program.

The online survey launched on Tuesday asks citizens for feedback on things like fleet size, where to ride, user behaviour, the shared e-scooter operators and reasons for using or not using a shared e-scooter to travel.

The city says the survey will be used to inform the future of e-scooters in Calgary.

The city’s two-year dockless bike-share pilot was unanimously approved by council in July 2018, but shared e-scooters weren’t added to the pilot in July 2019.