Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Calgary launches online e-scooter survey as pilot wraps up

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Calgary launches e-scooter survey as pilot wraps
The City of Calgary has launched an online survey asking citizens for their feedback on the shared electric scooter program as it comes to a close in late October. Sarah Offin has details.

After a successful launch in Calgary in the summer of 2019, the city’s shared electric scooter pilot program is set to end in late October.

As the pilot comes to a close, the city has launched a public survey looking into the program.

Read more: Calgary e-scooter injuries: what emergency room doctors are seeing

The online survey launched on Tuesday asks citizens for feedback on things like fleet size, where to ride, user behaviour, the shared e-scooter operators and reasons for using or not using a shared e-scooter to travel.

Trending Stories

The city says the survey will be used to inform the future of e-scooters in Calgary.

Read more: E-scooters return to Calgary in spring 2020: Here’s what’s changed

Story continues below advertisement

The city’s two-year dockless bike-share pilot was unanimously approved by council in July 2018, but shared e-scooters weren’t added to the pilot in July 2019.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
city of calgaryE-scootersScooterselectric scootersCalgary scootersCalgary e-scooterscalgary electric scootersAndrew SedorCalgary e-scooter pilotCalgary electric scooter pilote-escooter surveyscooter survey
Flyers
More weekly flyers