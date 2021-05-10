Suspicious fire causes $100k in damage on Adelaide Street: London police

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is underway following a suspicious fire on Adelaide Street North near Hamilton Road that reportedly caused $100,000 in damage Sunday night.

London police say emergency crews were called to reports of a fire at a home on Adelaide Street at roughly 10 p.m. Sunday.

The fire department was able to extinguish the flames and no injuries were reported, but damage is estimated at $100,000.

The blaze has been deemed “suspicious in nature.”

Working with partners @lpsmediaoffice @ONFireMarshal today in this fire investigation of a suspicious fire that occurred late last night on Adelaide St. More at https://t.co/isAO6ucmfC #ldnont https://t.co/36Or2CV8du pic.twitter.com/3oXmQB74V0 — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) May 10, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The London Police Service’s street crime unit, the London Fire department, and the Office of the Fire Marshal are investigating.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

0:44 Ontario Fire Marshal investigating fire at Quality Inn in Peterborough Ontario Fire Marshal investigating fire at Quality Inn in Peterborough – May 3, 2021

We are helping @LdnOntFire investigate the cause of a suspicious house fire on Adelaide Street. Any info? Please contact @lpsmediaoffice #ldnont pic.twitter.com/tsjP9mbzuu — Office of the Fire Marshal (@ONFireMarshal) May 10, 2021

Advertisement