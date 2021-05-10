Suspicious fire causes $100k in damage on Adelaide Street: London police

An investigation is underway following a suspicious fire on Adelaide Street North near Hamilton Road that reportedly caused $100,000 in damage Sunday night.
London police say emergency crews were called to reports of a fire at a home on Adelaide Street at roughly 10 p.m. Sunday.
The fire department was able to extinguish the flames and no injuries were reported, but damage is estimated at $100,000.
The blaze has been deemed “suspicious in nature.”
The London Police Service’s street crime unit, the London Fire department, and the Office of the Fire Marshal are investigating.
Police ask anyone with information to contact them at at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
