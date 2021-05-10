Menu

Crime

London man, 61, facing arson charges in King Edward Ave. fire

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted May 10, 2021 4:19 pm
king edward avenue fire london View image in full screen
Emergency crews responded to a fire on King Edward Avenue after 4 p.m. Wednesday. via London Fire Department/Twitter

A London man, 61, is facing charges of arson causing damage to property and arson with disregard for human life in connection with a fire at a three-storey building on King Edward Avenue that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries.

Emergency crews responded to the area, near Commissioners and Pond Mills roads, at roughly 4:30 p.m. Wed., April 21.

Read more: Crews evacuate person with mobility issues from King Edward Ave. fire

Platoon chief Gary Mosburger told Global News at the time that most of the residents had evacuated before they arrived at the scene, except for one person with mobility issues.

He says they were able to shelter the person in place until they could evacuate them from the structure.

“We used a mask system with an air tank to protect the airway for that individual while we were able to get the extrication process completed,” Mosburger said.

It was “a rather ingenious move by our crews to give the individual the safety they required to get them out,” he added.

Read more: London fire, police raise alarm over rise in empty-building arson cases

The resident was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

London police did not provide a damage estimate or an update on the victim’s condition.

— with files from Global News’ Jake Jeffrey.

Click to play video: 'Ontario Fire Marshal investigating fire at Quality Inn in Peterborough' Ontario Fire Marshal investigating fire at Quality Inn in Peterborough
Ontario Fire Marshal investigating fire at Quality Inn in Peterborough – May 3, 2021
