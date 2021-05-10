3 people face charges after 2nd COVID-19 lockdown protest in Belleville

Send this page to someone via email

Police have ticketed three people following a protest against COVID-19 lockdowns in Belleville’s Zwick’s Park on Saturday.

According to local police, about 30 people grouped together in the park between noon and 3 p.m. to protest the government lockdown orders and masking rules.

Three individuals all from outside the city were issued tickets under the Reopening Ontario Act: a 57-year-old man from Markham, a 53-year-old man from Brampton and a 38-year-old woman from Peel Region who was also a scheduled guest speaker at the event.

Belleville police say they are continuing to investigate and are working to identify the remaining people in attendance. Further charges are pending.

This protest is separate from another Zwick’s Park protest hosted by Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston MPP Randy Hillier on April 16.