MPP Randy Hillier among 2 charged following anti-COVID-19-lockdown rally in Belleville

Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston MPP Randy Hillier has once again been charged for hosting a COVID-19 anti-lockdown rally, this time for a gathering in Belleville.

The event took place April 16, but Belleville police released information about charges Wednesday.

Police say two people are facing court summons for the rally, which drew in up to 150 people.

The event began at Zwicks Park and ended at Belleville city hall.

Hillier confirmed that he was one of the two people charged, but did not have any information about the second organizer of the event charged by police.

Both are facing two Reopening Ontario Act charges for breaking emergency orders and for hosting a gathering larger than 25 people.

Hillier said this is one of eight charges he’s facing for similar actions carried out across the province. In a Facebook post published last week, Hillier said he planned to fight all charges.

Belleville police say they continue to look for the the remaining people who attended the event. More charges are pending.