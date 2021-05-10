5 songs you must hear this week: 10 May 2021

Another Monday, another list of music recommendations to start the week off right. Anything here float your boat?

1. Fleece, Do U Mind (Leave the Light On)

Single (Independent)

Recommended If You Like: Montreal-style indie rock

Montreal’s Fleece has been releasing hard-to-describe tracks for about eight years now with three albums and a fourth due this year. The latest single—part of four that will no doubt be included on the new record—is an ode to the good things and bad things about short-term dating and hook-up culture, especially when it comes to the apps used for that purpose. The video is a bit…different. Does singer Matt Rogers remind anyone else of Freddie Mercury?

2. Ken Tizzard, Mad World

All Together Now (Audio Playground)

RIYL: All-star collaborations

Ken, best known for his work with The Watchmen and Thornley, was sick of the whole lockdown situation. He called up some friends—44 of them, in fact—and asked them to collaborate on a new project of covers. The material was chosen from the songs he played at a weekly pub gig in Campbellford, Ontario, that has since been scuppered because of COVID. The album includes contributions from members of Our Lady Peace, Nickelback, Hedley, and more. And yes, this is the old Tears for Fears song.

Story continues below advertisement

3. Chemical Brothers, The Darkness That You Fear

Single (EMI)

RIYL: Apple events

If you were paying attention to Apple’s most recent product reveal event, you may have noticed that they played this song—which, in fact, was the song’s worldwide debut. This is Ed and Tom’s first piece of new music since 2019. The video is based on Super 8 film footage of people dancing at a festival back in the 90s. A special 12-inch version will be available for the June edition of Record Store Day.

4. The Coral, Lover Undiscovered

Coral Island (Republic)

RIYL: Slightly psychedelic summer pop

Lovely stuff from Merseyside’s The Coral, who has been with us since the middle 1990s. Coral Island is their tenth studio album overall which was completed before any COVID lockdowns but was postponed until just now. Definitely worth the wait.

Story continues below advertisement

The Sheepdogs, Keep on Loving You

Single (Warner)

RIYL: British glam crossed with prairie rock

No, this is not a cover of the REO Speedwagon song from the early 80s. Instead, it’s the first new Sheepdogs single in about three years. Recorded in Montreal during the COVID lockdown, conditions were less than ideal. They were the only people staying in their hotel and there was nowhere to go after the day’s session was done. Still, they came up with a feel-good sort of song filled with optimism.