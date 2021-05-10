Kingston region sees 3rd COVID-19 death, 130 active cases

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health reported the region’s third COVID-19-related death over the weekend.

The health unit confirmed Monday that a woman in her 50s died as a result of the disease.

There were also 24 new cases in the Kingston area over the weekend.

As of Sunday afternoon, active cases sit at 130. An outbreak linked to a construction site in Kingston grew to 43 total primary contacts, according to the KFL&A COVID-19 dashboard. The dashboard does not list how many secondary contacts are affected by the outbreak. The health unit said it would provide updated secondary cases later Monday.

There are three local people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the region, two of whom are in intensive care units.

According to Kingston Health Sciences Centre’s COVID-19 tracker, there are a total of 39 patients being treated locally, with 36 from outside the region. KHSC says 20 of those patients are being treated in local ICUs.