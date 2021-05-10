Menu

Canada

Kingston region sees 3rd COVID-19 death, 130 active cases

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 10, 2021 9:32 am
KFL&A Public Health is reporting a new COVID-19 death, bringing the local death toll to three. View image in full screen
KFL&A Public Health is reporting a new COVID-19 death, bringing the local death toll to three. Kraig Krause / Global News

KFL&A Public Health reported the region’s third COVID-19-related death over the weekend.

The health unit confirmed Monday that a woman in her 50s died as a result of the disease.

There were also 24 new cases in the Kingston area over the weekend.

Read more: 2nd local COVID-19 death announced in Kingston region, 135 active cases

As of Sunday afternoon, active cases sit at 130. An outbreak linked to a construction site in Kingston grew to 43 total primary contacts, according to the KFL&A COVID-19 dashboard. The dashboard does not list how many secondary contacts are affected by the outbreak. The health unit said it would provide updated secondary cases later Monday.

Trending Stories

There are three local people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the region, two of whom are in intensive care units.

According to Kingston Health Sciences Centre’s COVID-19 tracker, there are a total of 39 patients being treated locally, with 36 from outside the region. KHSC says 20 of those patients are being treated in local ICUs.

Read more: Kingston sees first COVID-19-related death

