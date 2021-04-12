Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

2nd local COVID-19 death announced in Kingston region, 135 active cases

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted April 12, 2021 8:48 am
KFL&A Public Health announced the region's second COVID-19 death Sunday. View image in full screen
KFL&A Public Health announced the region's second COVID-19 death Sunday. Kraig Krause / Global News

One person has died as a result of COVID-19 in the Kingston region over the weekend, the local health unit says.

This is the KFL&A region’s second death related to the pandemic so far.

The region’s first death took place in early January of this year.

Read more: Kingston sees first COVID-19-related death

The health unit did not give any details about the person who died. The news came out Sunday, as the health unit reported 17 new cases, with a total of 135 active cases.

Trending Stories

This is the Kingston region’s highest active case count since the pandemic began.

There are also two people in hospital with the disease, but they are not in intensive care units.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19COVIDKFLA Public HealthKFL&AKingston deathCOVID-19 death kingstondeath COVID KingstonKingsotn health unitkingston COVID death

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers