2nd local COVID-19 death announced in Kingston region, 135 active cases

One person has died as a result of COVID-19 in the Kingston region over the weekend, the local health unit says.

This is the KFL&A region’s second death related to the pandemic so far.

The region’s first death took place in early January of this year.

The health unit did not give any details about the person who died. The news came out Sunday, as the health unit reported 17 new cases, with a total of 135 active cases.

This is the Kingston region’s highest active case count since the pandemic began.

There are also two people in hospital with the disease, but they are not in intensive care units.

