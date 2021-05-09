Menu

Health

COVID-19: Quebec reports under 1,000 new cases for a week straight as hospitalizations continue to drop

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted May 9, 2021 11:30 am
Quebec reported six more deaths and 960 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, marking the seventh consecutive day that the daily tally of new infections has been under 1,000. View image in full screen
Quebec reported six more deaths and 960 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, marking the seventh consecutive day that the daily tally of new infections has been under 1,000. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Quebec reported 960 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and six more virus-related deaths.

This marks the seventh consecutive day that the daily tally of new infections has been under 1,000 as the province deals with the third wave of the pandemic.

One of the six deaths was recorded in the last 24 hours, and the other five were retroactively reported from before May 7. The death toll now stands at 10,987.

Hospitalizations continued to drop slightly by eight to 539, with 124 people in the ICU, a decrease of six.

READ MORE: Quebec looking to unveil a pandemic reopening plan like Saskatchewan

There were 76,166 vaccine doses were added to the total of over 3.7 million doses since the beginning of the province’s vaccination rollout in December.

Of the 76,166 doses added, 74,694 were administered on Saturday and 1,472 were counted from before May 8.

As of Friday, health officials say over 40 per cent of Quebec’s population has received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments are now open to anyone aged 35 and older. The minimum age requirement will continue to gradually drop over the next week to include all adults in Quebec, health officials have said.

The immunization rollout will then expand to include children above the age of 12.

Quebec has reported more than 358,134 COVID-19 infections since the pandemic hit the province. At least 338,628 cases have recovered.

–with files from Kalina Laframboise, Global News

