Southeast Kelowna residents upset with proposed condo to be built on golf course

Send this page to someone via email

A recently proposed plan for a new condo building has many Southeast Kelowna residents outraged.

“I have to say I was disappointed, being a resident and a frequent golfer at the Pinnacle, I’m concerned about the impact,” said Jacky Proctor, a Gallagher’s Canyon resident.

The building is slated to be built on the Pinnacle course at Gallagher’s Canyon Golf and Country Club.

“The impact on the course will be larger than what the developer has indicated. It’s creating some safety concerns, it will change the layout and the feel of the course, and it will impact the community as well,” said Proctor.

“Having a large condo in the middle of the golf course… is a big change from what we see now.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Southeast Kelowna community group expresses concern over wildfire cattle mitigation project

The building, if approved by the city, would change the golf course and would see the construction of a driveway through one of the holes’ fairways — something residents don’t want to see happen.

“The driveway would intersect the fourth hole fairway, potentially golfers would have to be shooting over cars coming out of the apartment building,” said Doug Manning, another Gallagher’s Canyon resident.

Manning says a survey was conducted in the neighbourhood asking residents if they would be opposed to the development.

“There was a significant response to the survey, about 80 per cent was opposed, which represents about 1,000 residents, [and] about five per cent were in favour and the other ten per cent couldn’t make up their minds,” said Manning.

Burrard International Properties, out of Vancouver, is the development company behind the proposed condo building.

The company did not respond to an interview request in time for publication.

Story continues below advertisement

1:54 High demand for presales for unconstructed developments High demand for presales for unconstructed developments