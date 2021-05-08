Edmonton Oilers Mike Smith all in for playoff run

Mike Smith will look to continue his stellar season Saturday night when the Edmonton Oilers host the Vancouver Canucks.

The 39-year-old is 19-6-2 with a .925 save percentage and is one of the top goaltenders in the NHL this season.

“I honestly haven’t looked at my stats once this year. I couldn’t even tell you what they are,” said Smith. “I want to win. That’s it. Plain and simple. I want to do whatever I can to help this team win. On and off the ice, I’m just trying to be a good leader and try to do my part to push us in the right direction.”

“He wants to perform at the highest level,” said defenceman Darnell Nurse of Smith’s competitive nature. “He’s really brought out the drive in our group.”

Story continues below advertisement

Smith will likely get some Vezina Trophy votes as the league’s best goalie. However, he hasn’t given individual honours any thought.

Read more: Canucks score early and often to take down Edmonton Oilers

“Helping this team get to the playoffs was obviously goal number one. At this point in my career, there’s only one thing I’m focused on right now. I think everyone knows what that is.”

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Kahun – McDavid – Puljujarvi

Nugent-Hopkins – Draisaitl – Yamamoto

Shore – Khaira – Archibald

Neal – McLeod – Chiasson

Nurse – Barrie

Lagesson – Larsson

Jones – Bear

Smith

Connor McDavid goes into the game with 96 points. Defenceman Dmitry Kulikov is out with a lower-body injury.

The Oilers and Canucks are on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 6:30 p.m. The game starts at 8 p.m.