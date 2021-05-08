COVID-19: Quebec reports 958 new cases, 7 deaths as hospitalizations drop

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported 958 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday and seven more virus-related deaths.

It marks the sixth consecutive day that the daily tally of new infections has been under 1,000 as the province deals with the third wave of the pandemic.

One of the seven deaths was recorded in the last 24 hours, and the others were retroactively reported from before May 6. The death toll now stands at 10,981.

Hospitalizations dropped by 27 to 547, with 130 people in the ICU, a decrease of nine.

There were 89,252 vaccine doses administered on Friday and 1,757 doses were retroactively counted from before May 7, adding to a total of more than 3.6 million doses since the beginning of the vaccination rollout in December.

As of Friday, health officials said 40 per cent of Quebec’s population has received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments are now open to anyone aged 35 and older. The minimum age requirement will continue to gradually drop over the next week to include all adults in Quebec, health officials have said.

The immunization rollout will then expand to include children above the age of 12.

Quebec has reported more than 357,174 COVID-19 infections since the pandemic hit the province. At least 337,538 cases have recovered.

