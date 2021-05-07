Menu

News

EPCOR issues warning after catch basin covers removed in east Edmonton

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted May 7, 2021 5:41 pm
An intact catch basin cover. View image in full screen
An intact catch basin cover. Supplied: EPCOR

After more than 200 calls about missing catch basin covers over three weeks, EPCOR has issued a warning about the safety hazards.

Over the last three weeks, EPCOR has been called to several neighbourhoods in east Edmonton including Ottewell, Holyrood, Argyll, Kenilworth and Ritchie where the covers have been removed.

Read more: 61 Avenue intersection’s closure due to massive sinkhole extended to end of July

Taking the cover off not only exposes the infrastructure below, EPCOR said, but it also becomes a safety hazard for people, pets and wildlife.

If you see a dislodged or missing cover, you’re asked to not retrieve it, but instead to call EPCOR.

A crew will be sent to replace the cover.

Story continues below advertisement
A catch basin that has had the cover removed. View image in full screen
A catch basin that has had the cover removed. Supplied: EPCOR

If a person is spotted removing a cover, do not engage and instead call Edmonton police.

The ongoing issue has been reported to Edmonton police and residents with any photos or videos from home security systems is asked to call EPS.

Read more: Fiberglass pipe from Dubai needed to repair massive hole in south Edmonton sewer line

EPCOR has sent crews to the affected neighbourhoods to conduct additional inspections to monitor for any other outstanding issues.

