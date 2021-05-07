Menu

Canada

Damage to south-end Saint John park the result of vandalism: city

By Tim Roszell Global News
Posted May 7, 2021 5:34 pm
The Canadian Tire Jumpstart Playground at Rainbow Park in Saint John saw its playing surface damaged in May 2021. View image in full screen
The Canadian Tire Jumpstart Playground at Rainbow Park in Saint John saw its playing surface damaged in May 2021. Tim Roszell/Global News

The City of Saint John says damage to a south-end playground was the result of vandalism.

In early May, the city noted damage to a rubberized surface at the Canadian Tire Jumpstart Playground at Rainbow Park.

Lisa Caissie, the strategic communications and public affairs manager for the City of Saint John, said in an email that repairs are estimated at $1,600 “and will be completed as soon as materials arrive, and as temperatures allow for the materials to set.”

Cassie said a report was being completed for Saint John police.

“A police report has been filed and officers are gathering evidence that might identify the cause of the damage and or the person (or persons) responsible,” Saint John police communications manager Jim Hennessy said in an email to Global News.

Cassie said cameras are being installed and new signage was posted at the playground this week.

“This is a new, highly valued, and well-visited park for the community,” Cassie said. “It was made possible thanks to generous financial sponsorship from Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities and City taxpayer investment. We encourage all park users to protect and respect the space as a community asset so that it can continue to be safely enjoyed by everyone.”

