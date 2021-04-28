Hampton High School damaged, vandalized following break and enter

Hampton High School in New Brunswick was vandalized on April 10 following reports of a break and enter, the RCMP said.
In a release, police said that in the early morning a break and enter happened at the school on Elizabeth Avenue.
The RCMP said one person was able to get inside the building at approximately 1:30 a.m. and damaged a classroom before leaving.
Trending Stories
On April 19, police said they received a second report of damage and vandalism inside the school’s theatre room. The incident happened sometime between April 12 and April 16.The incidents are believed to be connected and police are asking for the public’s assistance to help find those responsible.
New Brunswick RCMP release surveillance video of break and enter at Hartland, N.B. pharmacy
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments