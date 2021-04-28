Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Hampton High School damaged, vandalized following break and enter

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted April 28, 2021 12:31 pm
Damaged classroom at Hampton High School. View image in full screen
Damaged classroom at Hampton High School. RCMP

Hampton High School in New Brunswick was vandalized on April 10 following reports of a break and enter, the RCMP said.

In a release, police said that in the early morning a break and enter happened at the school on Elizabeth Avenue.

Read more: Obstruction charges against two New Brunswick RCMP officers dropped

The RCMP said one person was able to get inside the building at approximately 1:30 a.m. and damaged a classroom before leaving.

Trending Stories
On April 19, police said they received a second report of damage and vandalism inside the school’s theatre room. The incident happened sometime between April 12 and April 16.The incidents are believed to be connected and police are asking for the public’s assistance to help find those responsible.
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick RCMP release surveillance video of break and enter at Hartland, N.B. pharmacy' New Brunswick RCMP release surveillance video of break and enter at Hartland, N.B. pharmacy
New Brunswick RCMP release surveillance video of break and enter at Hartland, N.B. pharmacy – Jul 21, 2016
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Break And EnterHamptonschool vandalismHampton High SchoolHampton NBElizabeth Avenuehampton crime

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers