Kitchener, Ont., man arrested in connection with jewelry heist at local hotel

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo Regional Police say a 50-year-old man was arrested on Thursday in connection with a recent break-in at a hotel in Kitchener.

Police say the break-in occurred at a hotel near King Street East and Highway 8 on March 19.

Read more: Kitchener man arrested after vehicle spotted going wrong way on Erb Street in Waterloo

They say the thief made off with high-end jewelry.

During the arrest, officers seized two high-end watches, suspected fentanyl and cash.

A Kitchener man is facing multiple charges including possession of stolen property over $5,000, trafficking in stolen property and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Break, Enter and Vehicle Theft team made an arrest after a break-in investigation. A Kitchener male is charged with Possession of Stolen Property over $5,000, Trafficking in Stolen Property and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking drugs. More: https://t.co/c5gj38IoZH pic.twitter.com/2sYHHbkUZj — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) May 7, 2021