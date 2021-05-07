Kitchener, Ont., man arrested in connection with jewelry heist at local hotel

Waterloo Regional Police say a 50-year-old man was arrested on Thursday in connection with a recent break-in at a hotel in Kitchener.
Police say the break-in occurred at a hotel near King Street East and Highway 8 on March 19.
They say the thief made off with high-end jewelry.
During the arrest, officers seized two high-end watches, suspected fentanyl and cash.
A Kitchener man is facing multiple charges including possession of stolen property over $5,000, trafficking in stolen property and possession for the purpose of trafficking.
