Crime

Kitchener, Ont., man arrested in connection with jewelry heist at local hotel

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 7, 2021 4:22 pm
Waterloo Regional Police say they recovered two high-end watches during the arrest. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police say they recovered two high-end watches during the arrest. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police say a 50-year-old man was arrested on Thursday in connection with a recent break-in at a hotel in Kitchener.

Police say the break-in occurred at a hotel near King Street East and Highway 8 on March 19.

Read more: Kitchener man arrested after vehicle spotted going wrong way on Erb Street in Waterloo

They say the thief made off with high-end jewelry.

During the arrest, officers seized two high-end watches, suspected fentanyl and cash.

Read more: 2 men arrested, 1 man taken to hospital after disturbance in downtown Kitchener

A Kitchener man is facing multiple charges including possession of stolen property over $5,000, trafficking in stolen property and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

