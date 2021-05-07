295 new infections, 1 new COVID-19 death reported in Saskatchewan

One COVID-19-related death was reported in Saskatchewan on Friday, bringing the province’s total up to 502 since the pandemic began.

The recently deceased was reported to be in their 70s and from the south west zone, according to a press release.

Health officials said on Friday there were 295 new cases, bringing the overall infection total in Saskatchewan to 42,695. The Saskatoon zone led the province with 98 new infections.

The seven-day average of new daily infections is up to 221 from 216 on Thursday.

According to the provincial government, 210 new variants of concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Saskatchewan while the total (7,905) reported as follows: far north west (172), far north east (6), north west (262), north central (190), north east (43), Saskatoon (930), central west (90), central east (339), Regina (4,119), south west (246), south central (576) and south east (817) zones. The residences of 115 VOC cases are pending.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 174 patients with COVID-19: 136 are receiving inpatient care and 38 are in intensive care.

Active cases, which are total cases minus recoveries and deaths, now sit at 2,239 in Saskatchewan, according to the press release.

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to 39,954 following 237 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 3,652 COVID-19 tests were performed on Thursday. To date, 793,271 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 491,440 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

