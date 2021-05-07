Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Small Alberta pharmacies frustrated over lack of COVID-19 vaccine supply

By Jacqueline Wilson Global News
Posted May 7, 2021 5:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Inside the fast-paced world of pharmacies racing to vaccinate Albertans' Inside the fast-paced world of pharmacies racing to vaccinate Albertans
Alberta has reached a turning point in the vaccine rollout and a trusted group is leading that charge: pharmacists. Morgan Black introduces our final group of "health-care heroes." – Apr 23, 2021

Several small pharmacy owners in Calgary are frustrated by the lack of COVID-19 vaccine supply. It’s forcing them to cancel hundreds of appointments, sometimes at the last minute.

Read more: Inside the fast-paced world of pharmacies racing to vaccinate Albertans

“Some weeks we don’t know when we’ll be receiving the vaccine or we don’t know how many vaccines we’ll be getting until weeks, sometimes days, before we receive [them]. It’s been a little challenging,” Crowfoot Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy owner Randy Howden said.

“Our phones just don’t stop ringing all day,” he added.

Read more: Kenney announces COVID-19 vaccine partnership between Alberta and Montana

It’s the second week Howden has ordered 200 vaccine doses and received only half that.

Story continues below advertisement

“Pharmacies are only offered a certain maximum number each week. I know I’d be able to handle more, but I think there isn’t enough coming into the country and the province,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Jason Kenney announces COVID-19 vaccine partnership between Alberta, Montana' Jason Kenney announces COVID-19 vaccine partnership between Alberta, Montana
Jason Kenney announces COVID-19 vaccine partnership between Alberta, Montana

At Britannia Pharmacy in southwest Calgary, owner Susan Elzein had to cancel hundreds of appointments after shipments were cancelled two out of the last three weeks.

Trending Stories

“I had no choice but to cancel 150 people that I had and then the phones started ringing off the hook. People started dropping by the pharmacy angry at us,” Elzein said.

She’s now asking customers to redirect their frustrations to the provincial government.

Read more: Alberta to begin booking COVID-19 vaccines for people ages 12+ by May 10

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m not sure where the disconnect is between the small pharmacies and the supply of vaccines,” she said.

Alberta Health says doses are distributed based on the supply available and a pharmacy’s administration capacity.

However, with shipments of Moderna and Pfizer vaccine rapidly expanding, Alberta Health says pharmacies should not experience similar delays in the future.

Click to play video: 'Inside the fast-paced world of pharmacies racing to vaccinate Albertans' Inside the fast-paced world of pharmacies racing to vaccinate Albertans
Inside the fast-paced world of pharmacies racing to vaccinate Albertans – Apr 23, 2021
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagAlberta Coronavirus tagAlberta Health Services tagAlberta health tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagAlberta COVID-19 tagcovid vaccine tagImmunization tagPharmacy tagPharmacist tagDoses tagVaccine Appointments tagcovid-19 vaccine supply tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers