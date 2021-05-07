Trudeau says Telford will ‘speak for herself’ on handling of 2018 Vance allegation

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will let his chief of staff, Katie Telford, speak for herself when faced with questions on Friday about why she appears not to have told him about a 2018 allegation against Gen. Jonathan Vance.

“Katie Telford has been leading on these issues for many years now,” he told reporters on Friday.

“I will let Katie speak for herself this afternoon but I know this was important for her to be able to share her perspective on these issues at committee.”

Telford is set to testify before the House of Commons defence committee probing sexual misconduct in the Canadian military. Her appearance comes as the government faces intense scrutiny over its handling of a 2018 allegation shared with defence minister Harjit Sajjan, and the Prime Minister’s Office.

Officials at the PMO say they referred the matter to bureaucrats at the Privy Council Office, who quickly launched and then abandoned a probe.

Telford is Trudeau’s close confidante and most senior adviser.

Elder Marques, a former senior adviser to Trudeau, testified two weeks ago that Telford was aware of what he described as a “personal misconduct” allegation against Vance.

Trudeau has claimed “no one knew it was a Me Too complaint,” yet bureaucrats were characterizing the allegation as one related to “sexual harassment” within hours of being informed.

