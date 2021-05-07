Menu

Health

Overnight camps will go ahead this summer in Quebec, association says

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted May 7, 2021 10:43 am
Bruce McCall, 5, smiles as he takes hand sanitizer during martial arts daycare summer camp at Legendary Blackbelt Academy in Richardson, Texas, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. View image in full screen
Bruce McCall, 5, smiles as he takes hand sanitizer during martial arts daycare summer camp at Legendary Blackbelt Academy in Richardson, Texas, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. LM Otero/AP Photo

Overnight camps will be allowed to operate in Quebec this summer, the association overseeing camps in the province said Friday.

The Association des Camps du Québec (ACQ) said it learned it was given the green light late Thursday, with COVID-19 health orders in place.

“Government authorities are currently working to finalize the health protocol assigned to summer camps and will unveil the measures in the coming days,” the organization said in a statement.

READ MORE: Fate of Quebec overnight summer camps in jeopardy as they await decision

The announcement comes two days after the ACQ said sleepaway camps were at risk of not happening this year as they awaited a decision from the province.

Day camps, meanwhile, had already been given the go-ahead.

On Thursday, the government also added camp monitors to the list of essential workers, allowing them to be vaccinated against COVID-19 more quickly.

with files from Global News’ Brayden Jagger Haines and The Canadian Press

