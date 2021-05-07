Overnight camps will go ahead this summer in Quebec, association says

Send this page to someone via email

Overnight camps will be allowed to operate in Quebec this summer, the association overseeing camps in the province said Friday.

The Association des Camps du Québec (ACQ) said it learned it was given the green light late Thursday, with COVID-19 health orders in place.

“Government authorities are currently working to finalize the health protocol assigned to summer camps and will unveil the measures in the coming days,” the organization said in a statement.

The announcement comes two days after the ACQ said sleepaway camps were at risk of not happening this year as they awaited a decision from the province.

Day camps, meanwhile, had already been given the go-ahead.

On Thursday, the government also added camp monitors to the list of essential workers, allowing them to be vaccinated against COVID-19 more quickly.

— with files from Global News’ Brayden Jagger Haines and The Canadian Press