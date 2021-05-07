Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: New Glasgow police charge 11 with breaching health orders

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted May 7, 2021 10:01 am
COVID-19: New Glasgow police charge 11 with breaching health orders - image View image in full screen
Alex_Schmidt via Getty Images

Six men and five women were charged with violating public health orders on four separate incidents in the last two days.

In a release, New Glasgow Regional Police said that on May 5 in the evening, they received a report that a man was not social distancing in the downtown area of New Glasgow.

He was given a $2,000 fine for violating the Health Protection Act and the Emergency Management Acts.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia sets another daily COVID-19 record with 182 cases

Const. Ken Macdonald said that when the fine is combined with the court cost and the victim surcharge, the penalty adds up to $2,422.

On May 5, New Glasgow Regional Police said that four men and four women were also charged for disobeying the rules for gathering at a residence in Trenton.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Social disparities of COVID-19 pandemic' Social disparities of COVID-19 pandemic
Social disparities of COVID-19 pandemic

Police said the next day, they received two separate reports of a shoplifter at a grocery store in New Glasgow. In both cases, a woman and man didn’t get charged for shoplifting, but they did get charged for violating public health orders.

“Both the Health Protection and Emergency Management Acts are put in place to help protect Nova Scotians,” Macdonald said. “Violating these acts endangers the health and safety of all Nova Scotians.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagNova Scotia tagHealth tagNew Glasgow Regional Police tagCOVID-19 fine tagHealth Protection Act fine tagNova Scotia covid-19 fine tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers