COVID-19: New Glasgow police charge 11 with breaching health orders

Six men and five women were charged with violating public health orders on four separate incidents in the last two days.

In a release, New Glasgow Regional Police said that on May 5 in the evening, they received a report that a man was not social distancing in the downtown area of New Glasgow.

He was given a $2,000 fine for violating the Health Protection Act and the Emergency Management Acts.

Const. Ken Macdonald said that when the fine is combined with the court cost and the victim surcharge, the penalty adds up to $2,422.

On May 5, New Glasgow Regional Police said that four men and four women were also charged for disobeying the rules for gathering at a residence in Trenton.

Police said the next day, they received two separate reports of a shoplifter at a grocery store in New Glasgow. In both cases, a woman and man didn’t get charged for shoplifting, but they did get charged for violating public health orders.

“Both the Health Protection and Emergency Management Acts are put in place to help protect Nova Scotians,” Macdonald said. “Violating these acts endangers the health and safety of all Nova Scotians.”