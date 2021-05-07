Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Leamington man faces robbery and firearm charges: London Police

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted May 7, 2021 10:01 am
A Leamington man is facing weapons-related charges following a robbery in south London Wednesday afternoon. View image in full screen
A Leamington man is facing weapons-related charges following a robbery in south London Wednesday afternoon. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

A Leamington man is facing weapons-related charges following a reported robbery in south London on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were contacted around 2 p.m. Wednesday after a woman in the 800-block of Exeter Road said she was assaulted and robbed.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

Read more: Guns and drugs found after police execute search warrant in Woodstock, Ont.

According to police, officers noticed the suspect drop a duffel bag before fleeing eastbound toward Bessemer Road.

Trending Stories

The suspect was located and arrested without incident. Police say they recovered the bag and found ammunition inside. A loaded firearm was also found during the search.

Police say they seized a loaded .22 calibre gun and 56 rounds of ammunition.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: London, Ont., police seize more than $83K in drugs during traffic stop

An 18-year-old Leamington man has been charged with robbery with violence as well as three firearms-related charges.

He is scheduled to appear in London court on July 29.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagOntario tagPolice tagLondon tagRobbery tagLondon Police tagWeapons tagLeamington tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers