Leamington man faces robbery and firearm charges: London Police

A Leamington man is facing weapons-related charges following a reported robbery in south London on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were contacted around 2 p.m. Wednesday after a woman in the 800-block of Exeter Road said she was assaulted and robbed.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

According to police, officers noticed the suspect drop a duffel bag before fleeing eastbound toward Bessemer Road.

The suspect was located and arrested without incident. Police say they recovered the bag and found ammunition inside. A loaded firearm was also found during the search.

Police say they seized a loaded .22 calibre gun and 56 rounds of ammunition.

An 18-year-old Leamington man has been charged with robbery with violence as well as three firearms-related charges.

He is scheduled to appear in London court on July 29.