Toronto puts home win streak on the line against Montreal

Montreal Canadiens (24-20-9, fourth in the North Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (34-13-6, first in the North Division)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -209, Canadiens +170

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hosts Montreal looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Maple Leafs are 34-13-6 against North Division teams. Toronto is fifth in the NHL averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Auston Matthews with 40.

The Canadiens are 24-20-9 against North Division opponents. Montreal ranks 23rd in the league with 31.4 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 40 goals and has 64 points. Mitchell Marner has five goals over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Tyler Toffoli leads the Canadiens with 28 goals and has 43 points. Jeff Petry has 10 assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 6-2-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.6 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Canadiens: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Nick Foligno: out (upper-body), Zach Hyman: out (knee), Zach Bogosian: out (undisclosed).

Canadiens: Paul Byron: day to day (lower body), Carey Price: day to day (upper body), Phillip Danault: day to day (undisclosed), Shea Weber: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

